Man accused of attempted murder of boxing trainer Pete Taylor remanded

A 31-year-old man facing trial for the murder of Bobby Messett and attempted murder of two other men including boxing trainer Pete Taylor has been further remanded in custody.

Gerard Cervi, of no fixed abode but who is from the East Wall area in Dublin, is charged in with the murder of Mr Messett.

The 50-year-old father-of-three from Bray, Co. Wicklow, was shot dead as he answered the door at the boxing club just before 7am on the morning of June 5 last.

He had been about to start an early morning fitness session.

Gerard Cervi. Pic: Collins Courts

A number of shots were fired and two other men, including boxing trainer Pete Taylor, 57,were shot and injured in the attack.

Mr Cervi, who had been granted legal aid, was further charged with attempted murder of Pete Taylor and Ian Britton, 35, who was shot in the leg, on June 5 last.

Mr Taylor received a gunshot wound to his torso during the incident.

The defendant faced his tenth hearing when he appeared again before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

He was further remanded in custody to appear again at the same court on February 21 next. A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the Director of Public Prosecutions and served on the defendant before he can be returned for trial.

Due to the nature of the charges he will have to make an bail application before the High Court if he intended to seek bail.

