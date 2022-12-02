| 9.5°C Dublin

Man accused of attacking woman and leaving her ‘covered in blood’ after forcing her into boot of a car

Tom Tuite

A MAN has been accused of attacking a woman leaving her “covered in blood” in Dublin after forcing her into the boot of a car.

Soufiane Mountassir (38), a Moroccan national who had been living in Dublin since June, and had an address at Mountjoy Square, was refused bail when he appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court.

