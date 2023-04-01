Man accused of attacking ex-partner and throwing bottle of urine at her denied bail

A CO. Monaghan man accused of attacking his ex-partner, who was injured and allegedly had a bottle of urine thrown at her during an argument, has been denied bail.

Luke Hagan, 28, of Mullaghmatt, Co. Monaghan, faced bail objections when he appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He was charged with assault causing harm to the woman on March 31.

Garda Caoimhe Hoey cited the seriousness of the case, telling a contested bail hearing that the man's ex-partner alleged he had assaulted her.

The woman had gone to his home, and there was an argument about him being jealous.

She said the woman "suffered numerous injuries to her face": bruising to her right eye, a burst lip, a bump on her forehead, and the accused allegedly "threw a bottle of urine at her".

The court heard it was claimed that two marks and her lip injury were from his teeth.

Cross-examined by solicitor Peter Keating, the garda agreed that the woman did not live with him and the relationship had been on and off. The court heard the garda responded to the report of an assault and met the woman who had gone to a friend's house.

The garda accepted that there were no flight risk fears; however, Judge McNamara pointed out that one of the objections was based on possible witness interference.

Garda Hoey agreed that was a fear but conceded that the complainant was not in court to give evidence. However, Judge McNamara heard the woman had been unable to get to the hearing because the case was transferred to Dublin when gardai could not get a special sitting of the local District Court.

Garda Hoey agreed the Director of Public Prosecutions' directions were not yet available, but she said the case could go forward to the Circuit Court.

Mr Keating said his client had the presumption of innocence and bail, and he would avoid the woman if released.

The solicitor was instructed that Mr Hagan maintained he had been assaulted first and he wanted to be removed from the situation.

The accused made no reply when charged.

His solicitor told the court he would obey bail terms, including a no-contact condition, and Mr Hagan spoke up to say he would "walk the far side" if he saw her on the road.

Mr Keating also submitted that his client was the primary carer for his father, and he understood that the court could revoke bail if he broke the terms.

Judge McNamara said Mr Hagan had the presumption of innocence, but she refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week. Legal aid was granted.