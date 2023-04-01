| 10.5°C Dublin

Man accused of attacking ex-partner and throwing bottle of urine at her denied bail

Tom Tuite

A CO. Monaghan man accused of attacking his ex-partner, who was injured and allegedly had a bottle of urine thrown at her during an argument, has been denied bail.

Luke Hagan, 28, of Mullaghmatt, Co. Monaghan, faced bail objections when he appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

