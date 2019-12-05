Man accused of attacking barman and then stealing hard drive from pub's CCTV system, court hears

Damien Fahey (35) is accused of punching, kicking and smacking the staff member’s head off a table before burgling a back office to get the video.

However, the hard drive that was taken was an old one that was not recording and the incident was captured on a newer system. This footage was played in court as gardai objected to bail.

Judge David McHugh granted bail subject to conditions. The accused was remanded in custody with consent to bail to a date next month.

Mr Fahey, of Fortlawn Drive, Blanchardstown, is charged with assault causing harm to Austin O'Callaghan and burglary by stealing the CCTV hard drive while trespassing.

Garda Kevin Hensey told Blanchardstown District Court the accused made no reply when the charges were put to him yesterday. He said incident happened at Salmon’s Pub, Mountview Shopping Centre, Blanchardstown on November 28.

It was alleged the accused was socialising there at 5pm when he got into an argument with another patron.

The barman tried to intervene and the accused “turned on” him and assaulted him, punching him and kicking him in the head when he fell to the ground, it was alleged.

It was also alleged he “smacked” Mr O'Callaghan's head off a wooden table.

The barman was brought by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown where he underwent extensive testing, Gda Hensey said.

He was then taken to the Mater Hospital for scans in relation to an eye injury. The alleged victim suffered severe bruising to his face, arms and shoulders, the court heard.

In relation to the burglary, it was alleged the accused went behind the counter into the back office and removed the CCTV hard drive before leaving with it. However, it was not recording at the time as it was an old hard drive.

The court heard two men were involved and the accused was named by the alleged victim as being one of those who assaulted him.

Mr O'Callaghan was not in court to give evidence as he was only recently discharged from hospital. Applying for bail, defence solicitor Fiona Brennan said Mr Fahey had attempted to contact the gardai when he learned that they were looking for him.

He went to the garda station yesterday, she said.

Mr Fahey was entitled to a presumption of innocence and the height of the garda objections were that the allegations were serious, she said. There was more than one person allegedly involved in the incident, she added.

Judge McHugh granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €100 with no cash lodgement required. Under conditions, Mr Fahey must sign on weekly at his local garda station and stay away from the alleged victim and the pub.

The accused was remanded in custody with consent to bail, to appear in court again on a date next month.

