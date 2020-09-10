Man accused of assaulting gardai was armed with claw-hammer and dog called Buster, court told

A man on trial accused of assaulting two gardai was armed with a claw-hammer and a dog called Buster which he instructed to bite them, a jury has heard.

Garda Garvan Allen told the jury at the trial of Dubliner Brian Farrell (40) that he saw the accused coming out of a house holding a pit bull terrier dog aloft in one hand and a claw hammer in the other.

Gardai allege that as they were attempting to arrest the defendant he was shouting instructions to the dog such as “Get them Buster, bite them Buster, help me Buster.”



The court heard the Dubliner denies there was any dogs present on the evening.



Mr Farrell of Longford Villas, Sallynoggin has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of a claw-hammer and knuckleduster and assaulting two gardai at Sallynoggin Road on October 16, 2016.



Gda Allen told Garrett McCormack BL that he and three colleagues were dispatched that night to respond to a call from a woman who said she heard a bang, went to investigate, found excrement on her front door and saw a light shining at her from the door of Mr Farrell's home opposite.



Gda Allen said they went to Mr Farrell's home and knocked on the door before calling out “gardai, come to the door please.” He said he saw what he believed to be light from a TV inside and heard a dog barking and growling.



The garda said he had a previous experience at this address where a dog was set on him so a decision was made that his colleagues would stand back out of sight of the door and Gda Allen moved out onto the road and behind a parked car.



Gda Allen said this was for “protection from the dog and any person within.”



He said he called out again that gardai were present. He was reticent to approach the door to knock again so threw pebbles from a flower bed onto the roof to alert those within and called out loudly for the occupant to come to the door.



Gda Allen said the door opened and Mr Farrell stepped out of the house holding a pit bull terrier dog aloft with one hand and a claw hammer in the other hand. He alerted his colleagues and Mr Farrell began shouting “There's the gardai afraid of me” as he circled the car towards Gda Allen.



He said Garda Eoin McGrath tackled Mr Farrell in an attempt to disarm him and a melee ensued.



He said the dog was dropped and began barking and growling at gardai. Gda Allen and Gda Scott Murray made efforts to control the dog, with Gda Murray managing to put a restraint on it and put it back in the house.



Gda Allen said he could hear Garda Eamon Moylan and Gda McGrath struggling with Mr Farrell who was violently resisting arrest and he diverted his attention there.



He said Gda McGrath had deployed his pepper spray and Gda Moylan was incapacitated by the effects of the spray. Gda Allen and Gda McGrath continued to try and control Mr Farrell who was lashing out and kicking.



He said there was one handcuff on Mr Farrell and he was attempting to put his other hand into his pocket. He said he was scrawled by Mr Farrell's finger nails on his arm, drawing blood.



Gda Allen said Mr Farrell kicked his legs and feet a number of times and he drew his baton, striking him approximately three times in total on the leg and arm. Gda McGrath was then able to bring Mr Farrell's arms behind him to be handcuffed.



He said after Mr Farrell was arrested a search was conducted and a black metal knuckle duster was found in his pocket. A claw-hammer and torch were also seized.



He said Mr Farrell was brought to the garda station and after being assessed by a doctor, he was brought to hospital to be treated for an injury on the webbing of his skin between his knuckles.



During cross examination Eoghan Cole BL, defending, said in his version of events Mr Farrell had been babysitting his children as his former partner was out for the night. He heard a bang, went outside and shone a torch. He saw his neighbour was also outside.



Mr Cole said Mr Farrell was going back to sleep and heard the stones being thrown on the roof. He looked out the front door and saw a person he knew to be a garda ducking behind a car. He said he took a phone and torch and was recording what was going on.



Mr Cole said Mr Farrell was walking towards the garda when he was jumped on by three gardai, dropped his phone and torch. Mr Farrell said he was struck, hit and punched.



Gda Allen disagreed with this account and said all the violence was on Mr Farrell's behalf. He said Mr Farrell came out armed with a claw-hammer and dog and while being arrested was shouting “Get them Buster, bite them Buster, help me Buster.”



Mr Cole said Mr Farrell instructs he was in boxer shorts at the time but Gda Allen replied Mr Farrell was clothed in a garment with pockets.



Gda Allen accepted that the only person in the case with medical evidence reporting his injuries was Mr Farrell. He said he had no knowledge of how Mr Farrell received his injuries and did not believe he had been struck to the head.



Mr Cole put it to him that Mr Farrell denies there was dogs at the premise and that his dogs had been moved because there was fears for their safety.



The trial continues tomorrow before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury of six men and six women.

