Man accused of assaulting and robbing taxi driver faces trial

A MAN has been sent for trial accused of producing a metal rod and assaulting and robbing a taxi driver on a Dublin street.

Daniel Keane (32) had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared before Dublin District Court.

Judge Paula Murphy sent him forward for trial to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Keane, of Seagrave Park, Ratoath, Co Meath, is charged with producing a metal rod in a manner likely to intimidate another in the course of a dispute, robbing a taxi driver and assaulting him at St Anthony’s Crescent, Crumlin, last December 7.

A state solicitor said a book of evidence was ready and the DPP was consenting to the accused being returned for trial.

Bail was extended, in the accused’s own bond, with no cash lodgement required. There were no garda objections.

Judge Murphy gave the accused the formal notice that he had 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution.

She ordered the prosecution to furnish the defence with copies of the accused’s garda interview video.

The judge also granted free legal aid after an application by defence solicitor Michael O’Connor, who said Mr Keane’s financial circumstances had not changed since his last court appearance.

The accused was remanded on bail to appear in the circuit court on October 16.

He has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

On his first appearance last year, Garda Martin Singh said Mr Keane made no reply to the robbery charge after caution.

The further charges were subsequently brought.

Under bail conditions, Mr Keane is to have no contact, directly or indirectly with the alleged victim.

