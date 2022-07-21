Man accused of assault and kill threat at Swords takeaway sent forward on signed guilty plea

A DUBLIN man has admitted that he seriously assaulted the owner of a takeaway and made threats to kill him or cause him serious harm.

Rory Gallagher (40) was sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on a signed plea of guilty.

The accused, of Seabury Heights in Malahide, appeared before Swords District Court charged with seriously assaulting another man at Tony’s Super Takeaway, Rivervalley shops, Swords, on March 6 this year, and with making threats to kill or cause serious harm to him.

Mr Gallagher is also accused of producing a 6in kitchen knife in a manner likely to intimidate.

He is further charged with making threats to damage the property, specifically making a threat to burn down the takeaway at the same time and place.

A State solicitor said that there was no requirement for a book of evidence as the accused was consenting to going forward on a guilty plea.

She said there was consent to Mr Gallagher going forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Court for sentence on a signed plea of guilty.

Judge John O’Leary assigned defence solicitor Cahir O’Higgins and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

The judge also ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

Judge O’Leary remanded Mr Gallagher on bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on a day next week.