Man accused of €1,400 convenience store robbery sent for trial

A DUBLIN man accused of robbing a convenience store in which an estimated €1,4000 was stolen has been sent forward for trial.

Dean Dooley (26) was served with a book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, with an address at Millrace Park in Saggart, is charged with robbery at Spar, Main Street in Rathcoole last August 21.

It is alleged that an estimated €1,400 was taken during the course of the robbery.

A State solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge David McHugh gave Mr Dooley the formal alibi caution.

The judge assigned defence solicitor Patrick McGarry and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Judge McHugh remanded Mr Dooley on the same bail terms to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on a date next May.

He further ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

The accused has not yet indicated how he intends pleading to the charge.