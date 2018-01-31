Man (84) did u-turn at toll plaza and drove 3km the wrong way on motorway before being killed

An 84-year old man who had been assessed for dementia did a u-turn at a busy toll plaza and drove 3.1km the wrong way against traffic on the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway before being killed in an horrific head-on collision.

A Cork Coroner's inquest heard that passing motorists desperately sounded their horns, flashed their lights and rang Gardai in a bid to avoid a tragedy as Tom Joe O'Riordan (84) drove north in the southbound carriageway of the M8 between Watergrasshill and Rathcormac on December 30 2016.

However, as he approached Junction 16 to exit the M8 motorway, Mr O'Riordan and the 23 year old Isuzu Trooper jeep he was driving collided head-on with a newspaper delivery van heading to Cork. The van driver, Conor McCarthy, said it was impossible to avoid a collision as the jeep came around a bend into oncoming traffic while on the wrong side of the motorway.

Mr McCarthy was driving behind a large oil lorry which obstructed his view and the collision occurred as he was passing the lorry. "I was surprised and didn't have time to react," he said.

Mr McCarthy was badly injured and suffered fractures to his wrist, leg, pelvis and hip. He spent one month in hospital being treated.

Passing motorists immediately stopped to help the two stricken drivers. Minutes earlier, toll plaza official Sean O'Donnell spotted the jeep coming to within 50m of the toll barriers before performing a controlled u-turn and suddenly driving back against traffic.

Mr O'Donnell immediately rang Gardai.

However, the collision occurred before officers could reached the scene.

Mr O'Riordan, a father of three, was found by one motorist, Dr Margaret McLoughlin, to be unconscious and bleeding behind the steering wheel of his wrecked jeep. He died at the scene before he could be rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster later found the pensioner had died from a severe and traumatic brain injury. Mr O'Riordan had also suffered fractures to his skull, facials bones, ribs, arm, pelvis and hip.

A neurological examination revealed traces of Alzheimer-type pathology in Mr O'Riordan's brain but the inquest was told that this was not a diagnosis of the dementia condition. Such Alzheimer-type pathology is relatively commonplace in very elderly people but a diagnosis is entirely dependent on an assessment of cognitive functions. Coroner Dr Michael Kennedy was told that Mr O'Riordan had been assessed in 2011 for dementia after he had complained of memory issues.

He was prescribed medication but reported no further cognitive difficulties. His wife, Myra, said while Mr O'Riordan was "quiet in himself" there were only "slight" memory issues. She told the inquest her husband loved the outdoors and had a routine where every day he would visit his two sons, Martin and William, and help with farm work.

The pensioner was a very active man and hugely regarded for his work within farming and GAA circles. He regularly drove the Isuzu jeep which belonged to one of his sons and which had been subjected to a full DOE inspection just two months before the fatal collision. The O'Riordan family told the inquest that the 84 year old never drove on the M8 motorway, always sticking to back roads around his Castlelyons home.

Minutes before somehow getting onto the motorway, he had called to a Rathcormac garage to get one of the jeep tyres checked. Rathcormac Tyre Centre official Patrick Beecher said Mr O'Riordan was "in normal form that day" with the duo chatting about the weather. The inquest jury returned a narrative verdict that Mr O'Riordan died in a fatal accident after driving against the flow of traffic on the M8 motorway.

Mr O'Riordan was a talented hurler and won East Cork medals with Castlelyons in the 1950s and 60s, eventually being nominated as Honorary Life President of the club. He was a keen GAA fan and never missed Castlelyons or Cork matches.

