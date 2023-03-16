| 13.4°C Dublin

Man (73) jailed for four years for drugs conviction from 18 years ago

Jessica Magee

A man in his 70s who fled the country 18 years ago after pleading guilty to possessing over €146,000 worth of drugs has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Joseph Rogerson (73), formerly of Elmgrove, Ballybrack, south Dublin, and lately of Tenerife, admitted possessing cocaine and heroin for sale or supply on June 12, 2005, in his car on Rock Road, Blackrock, and later at a house in Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

