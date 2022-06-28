The body of Nora Sheehan was discovered outside Innishannon in 1981

A man aged in his seventies is to appear in court this morning in connection with the murder of a woman in Co Cork 41 years ago.

This morning, gardaí in Bandon arrested a man in relation to the murder of Nora Sheehan between the 6th and 12th June, 1981.

Mother-of-three Nora Sheehan was from the Ballyphehane area of the county and she was discovered dead at Shippool, Innishannon on June 12, 1981.

She was last seen alive outside the South Infirmary Hospital, Cork, at 9.45pm on June 6th of that year.

A garda spokesperson said: “The man was arrested this morning and is due to appear before Skibbereen District Court at 12 midday today, Tuesday 28th June, 2022 charged in relation to the murder.”

Investigations are ongoing.