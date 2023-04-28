Man (64) who poisoned colleague’s coffee with sewage water is jailed
Byrne was also charged with putting ferric acid into the injured party’s lawn mower.
Eamon Dillon
A man accused of poisoning a co-worker's coffee with sewage water to get more overtime has been jailed for eight months.
Latest Courts
Elderly woman (70) was shaken and upset after being ‘thrown’ to the ground on Dublin street, court hears
Sky Ireland told to make €5,000 donation over ‘annoying’ delays and double billing of landline customers
Opposing defamation claims by journalists Eoghan Harris and Aoife Moore must be heard together, judge rules
Man threw dirty cat litter on top of wife and hit her with bicycle wheel during assault, court told
Man (64) who poisoned colleague’s coffee with sewage water is jailed
Judge tells man who sold ‘dodgy boxes’ he was ‘very close’ to going to prison
Bail breacher who failed to sign on at garda station 35 times says memory is poor after being shot in head
Woman accused of assaulting sister-in-law sent for trial
Irate mum called gardaí a ‘shower of pigs and rats’
New jail may be needed to cope with 50pc rise in sex offenders sent to prison, says IPS chief
Top Stories
Hilarious moment Joe Biden forgets he visited Ireland
Sinéad Kissane: This Ireland team has been tasked with bringing a wooden spoon to a Six Nations gunfight
Gardaí raid Kinahan-linked drug lord Barry Fowler’s jail cell after intelligence he is directing operations from prison
Ask an expert: ‘A relative has gifted our kids €15k each — what is our tax position and how do we best advise them?’
Latest NewsMore
Gillian McKeith: Shaun Ryder and I coming full circle is a great life lesson
Sheikh Jassim and Jim Ratcliffe submit final bids to buy Manchester United
‘It feels extraordinary’ – Disability activist Sinéad Burke on gracing the cover of Vogue
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers resurgence continues
Teenage kicks for birthday boy Jake Doyle as Bohemians drop points at UCD
Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers’ resurgence continues
Matty Smith inspires Shelbourne to victory over struggling Cork City
John Martin ensures Dundalk enjoy Wee bragging rights after Drogheda make unlikely comeback
Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh to feature during Coronation Concert
Breaking | Man (20s) dies, two others rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming off Waterford coast