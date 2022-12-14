| 1.9°C Dublin

Close

breaking Man (63) who murdered grandmother by setting car on fire with her inside jailed for life

  • Michael Leonard from Kilmallock, Co Limerick pleaded guilty to the murder of Ms O’Keeffe
  • Victim’s granddaughter said Mary O’Keeffe ‘will never be forgotten’
  • Court was told he had become obsessed with the 72-year-old 
Murder victim Mary O'Keeffe Expand

Close

Murder victim Mary O'Keeffe

Murder victim Mary O'Keeffe

Murder victim Mary O'Keeffe

Eoin Reynolds

An "emotionally manipulative" man murdered a woman he had become obsessed with by setting fire to his car while she was inside, the Central Criminal Court heard today.

Michael Leonard (63) of Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick was today sentenced to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to the murder of 72-year-old Mary O'Keeffe at a woodland at Doneraile, Co Cork on February 4, last year.

Related topics

More On Limerick news

Most Watched

Privacy