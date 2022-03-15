Man (61) secretly recorded video of work colleague as she used shower facilities, court told

A man secretly captured intimate images of two women by hiding cameras in bathrooms, a court has heard.

Anthony Dunne (61) recorded a video of a colleague at the factory where he worked while she was using the shower facilities by attaching a camera to his phone and hiding the devices behind boxes.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Dunne also captured images of his then partner's daughter-in-law while she used the bathroom in her home.

Dunne of Hazelmere, Naas, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to harassment at an address in Clondalkin, Dublin, during the period between February 2020 and April 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to recording an intimate image without consent at O'Neills Factory, Long Mile Road, Walkinstown, Dublin, on March 23, 2021.

He has no previous convictions.

Mark Lynam BL, prosecuting, told the court that he was not seeking any anonymity orders. He said that the injured parties had been consulted and they are not seeking anonymity.

In her victim impact statement, Paula Jordan said she was left “sickened and distraught” by the knowledge that a work colleague she had known for 20 years had set up a camera to secretly record her.

Ms Jordan said that to realise now he had been “obviously stalking” her to do what he did was “extremely distressing”. She said this was very much premeditated and it scared her to think what was going through his mind.

She said it has seriously affected her level of trust in people. She said she experiences sleep difficulties, is on edge most of the time and finds herself anxious.

Ms Jordan said she no longer avails of the shower facilities at work.

In her victim impact statement, Leanne Daly said there had been a serious effect on her since she found out that someone she trusted had been secretly filming her in her house.

Ms Daly said she cannot sleep at night and is woken by nightmares of him watching her. She said the visions would not go away, no matter how hard she tried and that this will haunt her forever.

She said what had caused her much distress was the lengths he went to just to record her in the shower. She said he must have been familiar with her routine as the timing had to be perfect to catch her.

Ms Daly said she was relieved Dunne had been caught because she would not want any other girl to go through what she went through.

Garda Sean Carrick told Mr Lynam that on the date in March 2021, Ms Jordan returned to the factory from a lunchtime run. She worked in HR at the factory, while Dunne worked as a delivery driver in the same plant.

Gda Carrick said Ms Jordan used the shower facility in the factory and as she was drying herself she stumbled slightly and bumped into some boxes.

This caused her to notice a phone on the ground, which she realised had a lead sticking out of it, connecting it to a camera.

Ms Jordan picked up the phone and discovered it had been recording for approximately an hour.

She was able to determine that an email address linked to the phone bore Dunne's name and she turned it over to management at the factory before contacting gardaí two days later.

Dunne was called into the office by management where he was asked to confirm the phone belonged to him. He confirmed it was his phone, declined to elect for disciplinary proceedings and resigned with immediate effect.

Gardaí received custody of the phone and were able to analyse it after Dunne provided the PIN. They viewed the video that had been recorded. It showed a dark room for the first 50 minutes, then Ms Jordan using the shower.

Gardaí also found images of another woman on the phone.

Dunne had been in a relationship at the time and had set up his phone to take intimate images of Ms Daly, his then partner's daughter-in-law, in the bathroom of their home.

Dunne had not been living in this house in Clondalkin, but had been a frequent visitor during the approximately 12 years he was in this relationship. The images were taken between February and April 2020.

Gda Carrick agreed with Oisín Clarke BL, defending, that absent his client giving gardaí the PIN for his phone, it would have been much more difficult for gardaí to analyse it. He agreed his client has never come to garda attention prior or since these incidents.

The garda agreed with counsel that the familial ties have been broken because of the nature of this offence. He agreed that Dunne has been out of work since the offence came to light and that this was of his own making.

Mr Clarke said a psychological report previously ordered by the court was not ready and asked the court to allow time for its completion before he made his plea in mitigation.

Judge Orla Crowe remanded Dunne on continuing bail and adjourned the matter for finalisation on April 5 next.