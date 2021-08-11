Man (56) to be prosecuted for alleged historic sex abuse offences in Fermanagh

A 56-year-old man has become the second person in Co Fermanagh to be prosecuted for alleged historical sex abuse as part of a major investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Gerard Quaile from Lisnaskea will appear in court in Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court next week where he will face nine charges of alleged sex abuse involving a number of victims during the 80s.

It’s understood Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) issued a decision on June 7 to prosecute Mr Quaile in relation to the allegations of non-recent sexual abuse.

It comes after former Enniskillen businessman James Balmer (85) became the first person in the county to be prosecuted as part of the 18-month-long police probe.

He was due to be formally arraigned at Dungannon Crown Court in June but did not appear for medical reasons.

More than a dozen people, including Mr Balmer and Mr Quaile, were arrested in connection with mostly unconnected allegations of sex abuse.

Eleven of those arrests took place in counties Fermanagh, Antrim and Londonderry last August.

It was part of a significant investigation by the PSNI after Enniskillen newspaper The Impartial Reporter reported a number of sexual abuse allegations against several men and women.

The PPS is expected to make further decisions on whether or not to prosecute other men and women soon.