A separated man who had sexual encounters with three underage girls a year after he was caught with child pornography has had his sentence adjourned to next month.

Man (54) had sex with three underage girls after charges for child porn

David Masterson (54), who is originally from the Tallaght area of Dublin but has been on remand in custody since September 2017, met the three girls through a teenage boy who had linked up with the victims on social media.

Detective Garda Colin McKiernan agreed with Paul Carroll SC, defending, this teenage boy had gone online "looking for sexual experiences for payment and roped these girls into this situation".

One of these girls, who was 17 at the time, started a relationship with Masterson in February 2016 and continued seeing him after she turned 18.

