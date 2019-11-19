Man (54) had sex with three underage girls after charges for child porn
A separated man who had sexual encounters with three underage girls a year after he was caught with child pornography has had his sentence adjourned to next month.
David Masterson (54), who is originally from the Tallaght area of Dublin but has been on remand in custody since September 2017, met the three girls through a teenage boy who had linked up with the victims on social media.
Detective Garda Colin McKiernan agreed with Paul Carroll SC, defending, this teenage boy had gone online "looking for sexual experiences for payment and roped these girls into this situation".
One of these girls, who was 17 at the time, started a relationship with Masterson in February 2016 and continued seeing him after she turned 18.
The detective confirmed there were multiple sexual encounters between Masterson and this girl.
Masterson pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to three charges of defilement on dates between February 2016 and December 2016 and charges of possession and distribution of child pornography on November 14, 2015. He has one previous conviction for a road traffic offence.
Det Gda McKiernan told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that gardaí were called to "an incident" during a New Year's Eve party in December 2016, which Masterson and some of the victims were attending, and an investigation was launched.
He said the girls later gave statements and confirmed that Masterson had sex with one of them while she was 17 years old and had engaged in oral sex with another girl when she was 15 years old.
The other girl confirmed she and Masterson were in an ongoing sexual relationship before she turned 18. There were no victim impact reports before the court.
Det Gda McKiernan confirmed that Masterson's rented home was searched in November 2015 following confidential information and a laptop was seized.
The court heard that 5,121 images were discovered on the laptop, 3,846 of which showed pre-teen boys and girls engaging in sexual activity with adult males.
Masterson also admitted sharing one video that was later sent back to him.
Judge Martin Nolan adjourned the case to December 20, and ordered the preparation of a both a psychological and a governor's report for that date.
He heard that Masterson has not taken up his bail since he was remanded in custody over two years ago.
Det Gda McKiernan agreed with Mr Carroll that before the search of his home, Masterson was not on the Garda radar and had lived "a fairly normal life" having worked for a semi-state body for 20 years and been married for 26 years.
He accepted Masterson told gardaí in relation to the child pornography that he was lonely following the breakdown of his marriage.
Irish Independent