Man (53) found guilty of €90k tiger kidnapping in which postmistress, daughter and student abducted

A Cavan resident has been convicted of a €90,000 tiger kidnapping four years ago in which a postmistress, her daughter and an Italian student were abducted from their home.

Paschal Kelly (53) with an address at Cootehill, Co. Cavan, had pleaded not guilty to trespass and to false imprisonment of postmistress Susan Lawlor, her daughter Emma Carter and Italian student Gabriella Saisa at Seabury Drive, Malahide, Dublin, on September 25, 2014.

Kelly had also pleaded not guilty to robbing Ms Lawlor of cash at Bayside Post Office, Sutton, Dublin, and threatening to kill her, Ms Carter and Ms Saisa at an unknown location in the State. He had also denied unlawful possession of a vehicle, all on the same date.

Shortly after midday today the jury of seven men and five women returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all charges after one hour and 40 minutes deliberating.

The trial was originally scheduled to last six weeks, but extended into a ninth week due to legal argument in the absence of the jury.

Judge Karen O'Connor thanked the jurors for their “extraordinary service and your extraordinary commitment to you jury service”

She excused them from jury service for life. Kelly has been remanded in custody for ahead of sentence in January next year. She directed victim impact statements for the three injured parties.

