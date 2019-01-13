A 51-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences after being arrested at Birmingham Airport yesterday.

Man (51) charged with firearms offences following arrest at Birmingham Airport

Thomas Kavanagh, of Tamworth, was detained as he arrived at Birmingham Airport.

The arrest was made as part of a joint operation between the Gardai and Britain's National Crime Agency.

The man's son, aged in his 20s, was also arrested but this morning was released under investigation.

NCA officers, supported by colleagues from An Garda Síochána and Staffordshire Police, conducted a number of searches and recovered a combination torch and stun gun – which is illegal to own and possess in the UK.

The man was remanded in custody overnight and will appear at North Staffordshire Magistrates court tomorrow.

Online Editors