Man (50s) to appear in court in connection with stabbing of two men in Carlow

A man arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Carlow is due to appear before Carlow District Court this morning in connection with the incident.

Two men in their 40s and 50s were stabbed during an incident at Barrow Track in Carlow Town on Sunday evening at approximately 6:45pm.

They were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment. Their injuries are described as serious.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination and Gardaí arrested a man in his 50s in relation to the assaults.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station and has since been charged.

He appeared before a special sitting of Carlow District Court yesterday evening and is scheduled to reappear in Carlow District Court this morning



