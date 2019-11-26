Man (50s) appears in court charged in connection with killing of an inmate in Cloverhill Prison

Michael Connolly (51) replied: "I won't say anything. I'll leave that to my solicitor" after he was charged with the murder of Mark Lawlor at the prison at the weekend.

Judge Victor Blake remanded Mr Connolly in custody for one week, to appear before Cloverhill court next Tuesday.

Mr Connolly must apply to the High Court for bail on a murder charge.

The court heard that Mr Connolly had "suffered injuries" and Judge Blake directed that the accused receive all medical, in particular psychiatric, treatment necessary when in custody.

The accused, formerly from Dundalk, Co Louth but with an address at Cloverhill Prison, appeared before Cloverhill District Court this morning charged with the murder of Mark Lawlor.

Mr Lawlor (37), from Ballymun, was found dead in his cell in the early hours of last Saturday morning, November 23.

This morning, Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny gave evidence that he arrested Mr Connolly at Clondalin Garda Station at 10.54am. He was charged, cautioned and was handed a true copy of the charge sheet.

In reply after caution, Sgt Kenny said the accused responded: "I won't say anything. I'll leave that to my solicitor."

The court heard that an application for bail could not be made before the district court, and there was consent to Mr Connolly being remanded in custody for one week, to appear before Cloverhill court via videolink next Tuesday.

The accused, who was unshaven and wearing a black polo t-shirt and pale grey tracksuit, did not address the court during the short hearing. He did briefly speak to his solicitor afterwards.

Sgt Kenny said that formal DPP's directions were outstanding on the charge, and a file was being prepared for the DPP.

Judge Blake assigned defence solicitor Niall Lavery on free legal aid.

Mr Lavery said Mr Connolly had "suffered injuries" and he asked the judge to direct all necessary medical, in particularly psychiatric, treatment for the accused.

Judge Blake directed that the accused receive all necessary medical attention.

The court heard that Mr Connolly was on remand in Cloverhill Prison in relation to a number of other matters, including counts of assault and criminal damage as well as the theft of cigarettes worth €31 from Tesco in Dundalk.

DPP's directions were still outstanding on the criminal damage and assault charges, and Mr Lavery said there was consent to those matters being adjourned for one week for DPP's directions.

