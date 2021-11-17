Man (48) denies sexually assaulting medic as she took his blood

A MAN has denied grabbing a medical worker’s breast while she was taking a blood sample from him at a clinic.

Resham Kandel (48) is accused of sexually assaulting the phlebotomist after she had placed a plaster on his arm during the procedure at a Dublin medical centre.

He pleaded not guilty and the case against him was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court, for non-jury trial next year.

Mr Kandel, with an address at Fortunes Lawn, Citywest, is charged with sexual assault in an incident last February.

His defence asked Judge David McHugh to set a date for hearing.

The judge fixed a date next November and remanded the accused on continuing bail.

Previously, the court heard it would be the prosecution’s case that the woman was taking blood from the accused at the clinic when the alleged assault took place.

It was alleged Mr Kandel grabbed her breast while she was placing the plaster on his arm.

He was interviewed by gardaí and made no admissions.

A direction was given by the Director Of Public Prosecutions to charge the accused with sexual assault and he was arrested in August for the purpose of charge.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

At the jurisdiction hearing, Judge Gerard Jones said he was aware it was only an allegation but he wanted to know the age of the alleged victim so he could consider the seriousness of the case.

The victim’s age was not available, but it was confirmed to the court that she was an adult.

The nature of the alleged assault was that she was touched on the outside of her clothes.

Judge Jones accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court.

He also granted free legal aid.