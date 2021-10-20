Man (47) in court on charges of sexual assault, false imprisonment and coercive control over ex-wife

A man (47) has appeared in court concerning the alleged sexual assault and false imprisonment of his ex-wife .

As part of the prosecution against the man involving 22 separate charges, on dates over a period of two years and three months, the Co Clare man is also facing a charge of coercive control against the woman.

The man is accused of knowingly and persistently engaging in behaviour that was controlling or coercive and which had a serious effect on the woman who was or is his spouse between January 1, 2019, and May 15, 2019.

The man appeared at Kilrush District Court, sitting in Ennis, to face 12 counts of sexual assault, six counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault causing harm against the woman, one count of criminal damage and the coercive control charge.

Giving evidence of the arrest, charge and cautioning of the man, Detective Garda Cathy Burke told the court that the man was arrested at 8.20am and taken to Ennis Garda Station where he was charged.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan stated that the case is to proceed by indictment to the Circuit Court and a Book of Evidence will be required.

The first alleged sexual assault against the woman is alleged to have occurred on October 15, 2018, with the final sex assault charge in February 2020. The alleged sexual assaults took place at two separate addresses.

Legal aid was granted for the man and conditional bail was not opposed by gardaí. Judge Mary Larkin remanded the man on conditional bail to re-appear before court on November 16.

Judge Larkin directed that the man surrender his passport and that the accused have no contact with any witnesses or the alleged injured party other than for the purpose of arranging access to a child.

She also directed the man to sign on twice weekly at his local Garda station.

Judge Larkin imposed reporting restrictions on the identity of the accused and alleged injured party due to the nature of the case.

The case against the man (47) is the first such coercive control charge under the Domestic Violence Act to come before the criminal courts in Co Clare.