A SON has been charged with assaulting his father, who was found suffering serious injuries at their home in west Dublin and later died.

A SON has been charged with assaulting his father, who was found suffering serious injuries at their home in west Dublin and later died.

Man (47) charged with assault in relation to death of his father Anthony Tims

Mark Tims (47) was remanded in custody after he appeared in Dublin District Court accused of assaulting his father Anthony at their house last Friday.

Anthony Tims (74) died after he was discovered with serious injuries at his home at Rowlagh Green in Clondalkin on July 13.

He had been out celebrating his birthday earlier that day.

Mark Tims is charged with one count of assault causing harm.

The accused had been arrested on Saturday and detained at Lucan Garda Station before he was brought to court this evening.

Garda Sergeant John Conway said he arrested Mr Tims for the purpose of charging him at Lucan station at 2.21pm today.

He was charged in Sgt Conway’s presence at 4.01pm and had no reply after caution, the court heard.

Mr Tims was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Defence solicitor Danica Kinane said she was not making any application for bail on the accused’s behalf.

She applied for free legal aid, which Judge Dermot Simms granted. The judge also recommended medical treatment for the accused while he is in custody, at Ms Kinane’s request.

The defendant, dressed in a grey hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners, did not address the court during the brief hearing.

The charge against him is under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Gardai were called to the house at 8.45pm on Friday after it was reported to them that Mr Tims had been injured.

He had serious injuries and was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Online Editors