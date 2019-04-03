Man (44) who was stabbed died of acute blood loss before he could be rushed to hospital - inquest

A MIDDLE-aged man who suffered multiple stab wounds to his stomach died from acute blood loss before he could be rushed to hospital.

The inquest into the death of Timothy 'Timmy' Foley (44) was adjourned by Cork South Coroner Frank O'Connell after he was informed by Gardaí that a person is currently before the courts in relation to Mr Foley's death.

Mr O'Connell was told by Gardaí they were alerted to an incident at a house in Macroom at 1.40am on October 8 2018.

They attended the property at Dan Corkery Place and found Mr Foley seriously injured at the scene.

He was being treated by paramedics in a bid to stabilise his condition so he could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Tragically, they were unable to stabilise him and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor shortly after 3am.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster conducted a post mortem examination at CUH the following day.

She found that Mr Foley died from haemorrhage and shock due to multiple stab injuries sustained to the abdomen.

Gardaí applied for the inquest to be adjourned on the basis someone is currently before the courts in relation to the matter.

Mr O'Connell adjourned the inquest until next year to allow all criminal proceedings to conclude.

Last year, a 46 year old woman was charged with the murder of Mr Foley.

Rita O'Driscoll of Bridge Street, Bandon, Co Cork indicated to the district court sitting, through her solicitor, that she would be pleading not guilty to the charge.

The court was told that, when cautioned and formally charged by Gardaí with the murder, O'Driscoll replied: "I did not kill my husband - I stabbed him twice, not 28 times."

