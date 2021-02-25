Man (43) charged with two counts of assault and threats to kill

A MAN (43) has been remanded in custody after he appeared before Mullingar District Court today on charges of assault and threats to kill.

Lithuanian national Vytautas Siaulys who has an address at Auburn Park, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, was brought to the court from Longford garda station where he appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Garda Damien McGovern.

Mr Siaulys was charged with two counts of assault causing harm against a named man that allegedly happened at Ballyminion, Co Longford, on February 16 last.

These charges are contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He is also charged with two counts of threats to kill or cause serious harm to the man in Co Longford on February 9 and February 16 this year.

These charges are contrary to Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997.

Mr Siaulys was remanded in custody to appear at the same court via video-link on March 4 next.

Online Editors