Man (42) charged with murder of father-of-two in Wexford

A MAN has been charged with the murder of a Polish national in Wexford.

David Bolger (42) appeared before Gorey District Court charged with the murder of Przemyslaw Klimczuk (43) on May 1 last.

Mr Klimczuk died after being found with critical injuries at the Ashbrook Estate outside Enniscorthy four months ago.

Despite desperate efforts by emergency services personnel to assist him at the scene, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

David Bolger of Irish Street, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford appeared before Gorey District Court charged with the Polish man's murder.

The court was told by Detective Garda Paul Hayes that the accused was arrested, cautioned and charged with the single count at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

Judge John Cheadle was told the defendant made no reply when the charge was put to him.

As the charge involved is murder, bail can only be dealt with by the High Court.

Judge Cheadle heard the State was applying for a remand in custody.

He remanded Bolger in custody to appear again, via video link, before Cloverhill District Court on September 8.

Defence solicitor, Edward King, said his client was unemployed and applied for free legal aid.

Judge Cheadle granted the application and a request that the defendant receive any medical treatment he might require while in custody.

Prezemyslaw Klimczuk had moved to Ireland from his native Poland a number of years ago.

He worked in a number of jobs over the years including at a bakery and latterly at a meat plant.

The Pole, who was a father of two, had been resident in north Wexford for several years.

