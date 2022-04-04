Man (42) charged with murder of English man Jonathan Ustic found dead in his Cork home

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of an English national in west Cork nearly five years ago.

Jonathan Ustic, a 51-year-old native of Cornwall, was found dead at his rented terraced house at High Street in Skibbereen from injuries sustained in an assault on September 24, 2017.

Andrew Nash of Parnell Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary, was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court today where he was formally charged with the murder of Mr Ustic.

Det Sgt Kevin Long gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said gardaí arrested Mr Nash at 8.05am today on Parnell Street, Thurles. Mr Nash was taken to Bandon garda station for questioning.

Dt Sgt Long told the court that he charged Mr Nash with one count of murder of Mr Ustic at 11.32am at the garda station. Mr Nash made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge Colm Roberts that the DPP had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

No application was made for bail as it cannot be applied for at district court level when a person is charged with murder.

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said his client was reserving the right to apply for bail at the High Court.

Judge Roberts assigned free legal aid in the case after he was told Mr Nash was in receipt of social welfare payments.

The judge remanded Mr Nash in custody to appear before Bandon District Court on April 7 next.

Mr Ustic moved to Ireland in 2005. He was found with serious head injuries in a car park near his home in Skibbereen but managed to make it back to his rental accommodation on High Street where he subsequently died.

The father-of-one had previously lived in Drimoleague and Bantry in Co Cork and in Co Tipperary.