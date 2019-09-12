A MAN has been charged with burglary at the home of Cork father of one Paul Jones (55) who was found dead in the property last Saturday.

Man (41) charged with burglary at home of stabbed Corkman Paul Jones (55)

Keith O'Hara (41) appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court today charged with entering as a trespasser the Bandon Road home of Mr Jones.

O'Hara faces a single charge of entering as a trespasser 108 Bandon Road, Cork on September 4 with the intent to commit an arrestable offence namely assault causing harm contrary to Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.

The charge is brought contrary to the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Evidence of arrest, caution and charge was given by Detective Garda Maurice O'Connor.

The court was told that when the charge was formally put to the defendant, he made no reply.

The defendant, who appear in court wearing slacks and a sports top, remained silent throughout the brief hearing.

Gardai objected to bail for O'Hara of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork.

However, defence solicitor Frank Buttimer pointed out that there was no bail application being made at the current time.

Mr Buttimer said his client would be reserving his position in respect of bail at a future time.

An application was made for free legal aid.

Judge Kelleher granted free legal aid and remanded O'Hara in custody.

He will appear again via video-link before Cork District Court on September 19 next.

The body of Mr Jones was discovered at his home on Bandon Road in Cork last Saturday morning.

His teenage son raised the alarm after being unable to contact his father and emergency services made the discovery.

Although the body was found on Saturday, Mr Jones was last seen on Tuesday of the previous week.

The remains of Mr Jones, who was originally from the Mayfield area of the city, were removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Saturday evening where Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan performed a post-mortem examination.

Gardai refused to release the results of the post mortem examination for operational reasons.

However, Gardaí launched a murder investigation on the basis of the post mortem findings.

A woman remains in Garda custody being questioned in connection with the circumstances of Mr Jones' death.

The Jones family have suffered a number of tragedies over recent years.

Mr Jones's parents both died in recent years following the deaths of several of his siblings in tragic circumstances.

