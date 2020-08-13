Man (40s) due in court after being charged in relation to attempted hijacking

Gardaí have charged a man in relation to an incident of criminal damage and an attempted hijacking that took place yesterday evening in north Dublin.

Patrolling gardaí received reports of a man jumping on cars in the Phibsborough Road area of Dublin 7 before jumping into a passenger seat of one vehicle and forcing the driver out of the car.

He is also believed to have scratched side panels of at least one car before threatening members of the public with a glass bottle.

There were no injuries reported and the man (40s) was arrested and detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.

"He has since been charged in relation to this incident," said a garda spokesperson.

The man is due to appear before the courts in Dublin this morning.

Online Editors