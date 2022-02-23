Man (40) accused of Michael Tormey’s murder is released on bail

A MAN charged with the murder of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot, Dublin, has been released on bail.

Mr Tormey (49) was found on his driveway at Thomond Road at about 4.30am on January 9 after returning from a family function.

The married father of three, who worked as a salesman and a doorman, suffered gunshot wounds to his back and chest.

His wife Amy and a young child were in the house when the fatal gun attack occurred.

Christopher Devine (40) of Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, was charged with his murder was remanded in custody following a district court appearance on January 19.

However, last week the High Court granted bail.

He faced his latest hearing when he appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court today.

Judge Power noted that the court had approved an independent surety on Tuesday. Defence solicitor Darren Gray confirmed Mr Devine has now taken up bail and was in court.

Detective Sergeant Ronan O’Reilly told Judge Power that he was still awaiting formal directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He said the accused had been released, and he asked for a six-week adjournment.

Judge Power ordered Mr Devine to appear again in the district court on April 6.

The High Court bail terms were not read out during yesterday's proceedings.

The unemployed man was granted legal aid when charged last month. An order was also made for medical care, including psychiatric attention when he first went into custody on remand.

At his first hearing, on January 19, Detective Sergeant O'Reilly told the court Mr Devine "made no reply to the charge".