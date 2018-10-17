A man told a shop security guard he would come back to kill him once he had finished his pizza, a court has heard.

A man told a shop security guard he would come back to kill him once he had finished his pizza, a court has heard.

Man (38) told security guard he would come back to kill him once he finished pizza – court hears

Matthew Ellis (38) told Patrick Collins he knew what time he finished his shift and he would come back to the shop once he had eaten a pizza he had just bought.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Ellis said; “You think I'm done with you. I'm gonna eat my pizza and then I'll be back”.

Ellis, of Tir Connell Rd., Inchicore, Dublin, had threatened the victim earlier in the day and returned around 9pm. He was holding bullets between his teeth when he returned and showed these to the security guard, the court heard.

He called the victim a “garda informer” and shouted: “You finish at ten o'clock. I own Inchicore. I'm gonna kill you”.

Gardai were called and stopped Ellis and the five bullets fell from him. He told them the bullets were for a “BB gun”.

Ellis pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm at Spa Rd., Inchicore on October 26, 2017. He has been in custody since that date.

He has 71 previous convictions including assault, burglary, possession of knives, drug dealing and robbery, Garda David Sharkey told the court.

David Staunton BL, defending, said his client was drunk when he showed up at the shop. He said the men didn't know each other but there was perhaps a perceived slight about being refused entry into the shop.

He said Ellis, a father-of-four, had had a difficult past and a history of drug addiction.

The court heard the victim had only been in the job a few days and ended up leaving after the threats.

Mr Staunton said Ellis was in drug treatment. He asked for an adjournment, so Ellis' family could put together €5,000 in compensation to the victim.

Judge Melanie Greally adjourned sentencing until December 18 next.

Online Editors