Man (36) charged after €230,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized at his home

A DUBLIN man has been charged with drug dealing offences after an estimated €230,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized at his home.

Michael Scully (36) appeared in Blanchardstown District Court yesterday after being arrested over the seizure in west Dublin earlier this week.

Judge Gerard Jones remanded him in custody after no bail application was made on his behalf.

Mr Scully is charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine with intent to sell or supply at his home address at Neilstown Drive, Clondalkin on April 2.

He is also charged with related counts of simple possession of both drugs.

A detective garda from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gave evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution.

He said he arrested Mr Scully at Ronanstown Garda Station at 6.04pm on Wednesday. The accused made no reply to any of the counts after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny said he was not making any bail application today and asked for the accused to be remanded in custody to next Tuesday.

Judge Jones asked the garda what quantity of drugs was involved.

The garda said it was alleged that €230,000 worth of drugs was seized. Judge Jones remanded the accused in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court by video link on April 13.

The judge granted free legal aid after Mr Kenny made an application, saying his client was not working and was in receipt of the Covid payment.

The accused, dressed in a blue and black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark runners, was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.

He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges, which are under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

