Man (35) who disposed of gun used in attempted murder of mum Sinead Connolly who suffered ‘catastrophic injuries’ is jailed

Sinead Connolly had told the court how she had known Paul Mooney since she was in primary school

Victim Sinead Connolly pictured leaving the Central Criminal Court in Dublin Expand

Ryan Dunne

A 35-year-old man who disposed of a firearm used in the attempted murder of a mother left paralysed after a shooting in her home has been jailed for five years.

At the Central Criminal Court tonight, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that Paul Mooney (35), with an address at Ring Street, Inchicore, Dublin 8, had been willing to dispose of the gun without any question after the shooting that left Sinead Connolly with “the most catastrophic injuries”.

