Man (35) sent for trial charged with dangerous driving causing death of teen motorcyclist

Calvin Gilchrist (19) Expand

Calvin Gilchrist (19)

Andrew Phelan

A man has been sent for trial charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a teenage motorcyclist following a collision with a taxi.

Andres Grans De Lima Sores (35) had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared before Dublin District Court.

