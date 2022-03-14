| 10.7°C Dublin

Man (35) pleads guilty to manslaughter of Gerry Nolan who died in caravan fire in Kilkenny 15 years ago

Gerry Nolan. Photo: Crimestoppers Expand

Close

Gerry Nolan. Photo: Crimestoppers

Gerry Nolan. Photo: Crimestoppers

Gerry Nolan. Photo: Crimestoppers

Paul Neilan

A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of another male who died in a fire in his caravan in Kilkenny almost 16 years ago.

Today at the Central Criminal Court Martin Kelly pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Gerry Nolan (44) on July 24, 2006, at Deerpark, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

In 2020, Kelly had been charged with murder of Mr Nolan but today Sean Gillane SC, for the DPP, said the plea to manslaughter was acceptable to the State.

Kelly, of Church Avenue, Castlecomer, who wore a navy shirt and jumper in court replied "not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter", when the murder charge was put to him by the registrar at the brief hearing.

Defence barrister Michael Bowman SC told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that five weeks would be needed for the preparation of psychological and psychiatric reports for Kelly.

Mr Justice McDermott adjourned the matter to June 20 for sentence hearing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy