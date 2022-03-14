Man (35) pleads guilty to manslaughter of Gerry Nolan who died in caravan fire in Kilkenny 15 years ago

A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of another male who died in a fire in his caravan in Kilkenny almost 16 years ago.

Today at the Central Criminal Court Martin Kelly pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Gerry Nolan (44) on July 24, 2006, at Deerpark, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

In 2020, Kelly had been charged with murder of Mr Nolan but today Sean Gillane SC, for the DPP, said the plea to manslaughter was acceptable to the State.

Kelly, of Church Avenue, Castlecomer, who wore a navy shirt and jumper in court replied "not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter", when the murder charge was put to him by the registrar at the brief hearing.

Defence barrister Michael Bowman SC told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that five weeks would be needed for the preparation of psychological and psychiatric reports for Kelly.

Mr Justice McDermott adjourned the matter to June 20 for sentence hearing.