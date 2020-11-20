Man (35) accused of naming ‘Boy B’ in Ana Kriegel case

14-year-old Ana Kriegel who was found dead in a derelict house in Lucan, Co Dublin, days after she went missing on May 14, 2018. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court accused of publishing the name of Boy B in the Ana Kriegel case on his Twitter account.

Glen Dunphy of Lartigue Village, Listowel is accused of contravening sections of the Children Act 2001, on or about June 20, 2019, in that he allegedly published the name of Boy B, a child, in proceedings before the Central Criminal Court.

Sergeant Kieran O’Connell told Judge David Waters the matter was “indictable” but the DPP had said it could be dealt with in the District Court.

“He named one of the accused on his Twitter account,” the sergeant told Listowel District Court.

Judge Waters accepted jurisdiction and ordered disclosure of documents to the solicitor for the accused.

Patrick Mann, solicitor for Mr Dunphy indicated he would be raising an issue to do with delay.

“The date of the alleged offence is June 20, 2019 – the summons was not issued until September 11, 2020,” Mr Mann said.

There may be an issue of delay, the solicitor added.

Judge Waters ordered disclosure to include any matter in relation to the delay, as “the court now anticipates Mr Mann will make an application on delay”, the judge said.

The matter has been adjourned to December 17 for plea, or to set a date.

An issue relating to publication of the name of the accused, Mr Dunphy, was also raised.

But Judge Waters said Mr Dunphy could be identified as there was no provision of anonymity for him.

Ana Kriegel was 14 when she was murdered at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin, on May 14, 2018.

Two teens stood trial and were convicted.

One teen, known as Boy A, was sentenced to detention for life with a review after 15 years.

Boy B was given a 12-year sentence with a review after eight years but is appealing his conviction. Both are now aged 16.

They were 13 years old at the time of the murder .

Online Editors