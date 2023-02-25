| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Man (34) who knifed two homeless men in ‘savage attack’ after smoking crystal meth is jailed

Vincent Brady (34) launched “savage attacks” against his victims, leaving them with disfiguring scars, the court heard

Crystal meth. Stock image Expand

Close

Crystal meth. Stock image

Crystal meth. Stock image

Crystal meth. Stock image

Isabel Hayes

A man who slashed two fellow homeless men with a Stanley blade in separate unprovoked and “savage” attacks on the same day has been jailed for five years.

Vincent Brady (34) of no fixed abode in Dublin, told gardaí he had smoked crystal meth on the day he accosted the two men in separate attacks in Rathmines, Dublin – slashing one man across the face in church grounds and slicing another to the back of the head after pushing him into the canal.

Most Watched

Privacy