A 34-year-old man is due in court this morning in connection with a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The alleged assault took place shortly after 1.20pm on Monday afternoon in the centre of the town.

The man, who was arrested on Monday, will appear before Mallow District Court today.

Two teenage boys – who were on their lunch break from school – were nearby and have been praised for coming to the aid of the girl.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who spotted suspicious activity in Fermoy town on Monday afternoon to contact them.