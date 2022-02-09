| 5.5°C Dublin

latest Man (34) to appear in court today in connection with Fermoy assault

The town centre of Fermoy, Cork (Photo: Google Maps) Expand

Close

The town centre of Fermoy, Cork (Photo: Google Maps)

The town centre of Fermoy, Cork (Photo: Google Maps)

The town centre of Fermoy, Cork (Photo: Google Maps)

Ralph Riegel

A 34-year-old man is due in court this morning in connection with a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The alleged assault took place shortly after 1.20pm on Monday afternoon in the centre of the town. 

The man, who was arrested on Monday, will appear before Mallow District Court today. 

Two teenage boys – who were on their lunch break from school – were nearby and have been praised for coming to the aid of the girl. 

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who spotted suspicious activity in Fermoy town on Monday afternoon to contact them.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy