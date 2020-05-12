Man (33) threw loaded gun wrapped in a sock into litter bin, court hears

A DUBLIN man has been accused of throwing a loaded handgun wrapped in a sock into a litter bin on a city centre street.

Noel Reddington (33) was seen running and discarding something in the bin moments before gardai looked inside and found a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition, a court heard.

Judge Flann Brennan refused to grant him bail at Dublin District Court and remanded him in custody for a week.

Mr Reddington, of Lissadell Green in Drimnagh is charged with unlawful possession of a Grand Power G9A automatic pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition at Liffey Street on May 10.

Detective Garda PJ Gallagher told the court the accused replied "I understand" to one charge and "yeah" to the other.

Objecting to bail, he said gardai were in an unmarked patrol car at 12.10am when they observed the accused from a distance.

He was at Middle Abbey Street and was engaged in what Det Gda Gallagher believed to be an altercation with a person unknown. The car proceeded towards the accused, who was seen running, turning onto Liffey Street, where he had an interaction with another male.

It was alleged he grabbed this man around the neck and used his left hand to discard an object into a bin. A garda exited the vehicle and inspected the bin and its contents.

He observed an object inside it, resting on top of the contents, Det Gda Gallagher continued. It was wrapped in a sock with a knot tied at the end and when he opened it, the garda saw what he believed to be a firearm and a number of rounds of ammunition. The accused was arrested at the scene. He was identified on CCTV and the gun had proved to be a firearm, the garda said.

Det Gda Gallagher said the accused was under the influence of drugs when arrested and said he was "off his head on crack cocaine" and consumed it on a daily basis. He believed the accused posed a "serious risk to public safety" if granted bail.

The allegation was he had a loaded firearm with 10 rounds of ammunition and a further five rounds wrapped in a sock, in a public place while under the influence of drugs, the garda said.

Mr Reddington failed to account for the origins of the firearm or its intended purpose, he said.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Edward Bradbury said the accused had replied "no comment" rather than failing to account for the firearm, which was his right.

The allegation was not that there was "some type of violent incident", but that "something was discarded" and an object was found in a bin.

Det Gda Gallagher agreed that the entire investigation file was "not together yet." DNA analysis from the sock and other exhibits was awaited.

Mr Bradbury said the accused would be able to stay at the family home if granted bail, and this address had always been available to him.

The evidence suggested a substance having been taken that night but not addiction, he said.

The accused was presumed innocent and would abide by conditions if granted bail, Mr Bradbury said.

He accepted it was a very serious allegation but did not accept guilt, he added.

Judge Brennan refused bail and remanded Mr Reddington in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on May 19.

