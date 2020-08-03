Man (32) charged after gardai seize ecstasy and cocaine worth estimated €600,000

A 32-year-old Polish national has been charged after gardai seized ecstasy and cocaine worth an estimated €600,000 during a search at a house in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

At approximately 12:45pm on Saturday, following an intelligence led operation undertaken by the Leixlip Drugs Unit targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Kildare, Laois and Offaly divisions, a search operation was conducted at a house in Louisa Park, Leixlip.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €520,000 of suspected MDMA, more commonly known as ecstasy.

Przemyslaw Goska was later arrested at the scene by Gardaí. During a follow-up search of the man's vehicle, approximately €80,000 of suspected cocaine was seized.

Goska was detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act and appeared before Dublin District Court yesterday.

Garda Jason Tome from Leixlip garda station told judge John Campbell that Goska made no reply to four separate charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Goska was charged with possession of and possession with intent to supply both MDMA and cocaine.

There was no application for bail, and Goska was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear in court again on August 6 via video link.

An application for legal aid was granted.

