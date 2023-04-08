Victim Geila Ibram had only been in Ireland for about three weeks prior to fatal assault
A 32-year-old man has appeared before a Belfast court charged with the murder of a woman in Limerick city on Tuesday.
Geila Ibram, a 27-year-old woman from Romania, was found dead at a residence on Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday.
Habib Shamel, an Afghan national, appeared before court via videolink charged with her murder.
The court heard he had applied for asylum in Ireland.
When asked whether he understood the charge against him, he confirmed through an interpreter that he did.
A detective sergeant told the court that Ms Ibram had been stabbed “numerous times” and that the attack resulted in the defendant injuring his hand.
The district judge refused the man bail, calling the charge “a very grave offence”.
Ms Ibram is believed to have only arrived in Ireland in early March – and was originally from Tulcea, in Dubruja, in Romania.