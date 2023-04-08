| 13.7°C Dublin

breaking Man (32) appears in Belfast court over murder of Geila Ibram (27) in Limerick city flat

Victim Geila Ibram had only been in Ireland for about three weeks prior to fatal assault

Gráinne Ní Aodha

A 32-year-old man has appeared before a Belfast court charged with the murder of a woman in Limerick city on Tuesday.

Geila Ibram, a 27-year-old woman from Romania, was found dead at a residence on Dock Road in Limerick on Tuesday.

