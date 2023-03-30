| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Man (31) wanted by gardaí on suspicion of rape arrested at Belfast airport

The arrest was made at Belfast International Airport Expand

Close

The arrest was made at Belfast International Airport

The arrest was made at Belfast International Airport

The arrest was made at Belfast International Airport

Niamh Campbell

A 31-year-old man who is wanted on suspicion of rape in by gardaí was arrested by Northern Ireland police officers at Belfast International Airport today.

Praising the joint law enforcement operation, the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Fox said: “The man was identified as being wanted by An Garda Síochána on suspicion of rape, after failing to appear before court.

Most Watched

Privacy