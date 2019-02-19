Man (31) charged with sex attacks and violent robberies of two prostitutes

A 31-YEAR-OLD man charged with sex attacks and violent robberies of two prostitutes in Dublin has been further remanded in custody with consent to bail.

He allegedly arranged to meet them through an escorting website but then attacked them during separate incidents in 2016 and 2018.

One of the women escaped naked out the window of her flat, it has been alleged.

The father-of-four from Dublin, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of rape of one woman on a date in February 2018 at her apartment in the city-centre. He was also charged with sexual assault, assault causing harm and robbery of the same woman.

The unemployed tradesman, who is currently of not fixed abode, was also accused of false imprisonment, aggravated sexual assault, robbery and assault causing harm of another woman at her hone in north Dublin in June 2016.

Bail with a list of strict conditions, including a ban on the defendant interacting with the Escort Ireland website or any escorting website or agency, was granted at Dublin District Court last Wednesday but it has yet to be taken up.

It was set in his own bond of €200 but required the approval of a €10,000 independent surety.

He appeared again at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday when he was further remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear again in four weeks. A book of evidence has yet to be completed for his trial.

The assault charges can result in sentences of up to five years while the other offences carry life sentences, Detective Sergeant Liam Donoghue had said.

He had objected to bail during a hearing last week.

In connection with the alleged incident in 2016, he said the injured party was a prostitute who met the accused by appointment after he contacted her mobile phone and arranged to meet.

Consensual sex took place, however, a dispute arose over her nationality.

The court heard she had a call requesting services from another client and at this stage she was allegedly attacked by the accused. The court heard her clothing was removed and she was bitten on her breast and hit a number of times.

The bail hearing was told the woman tried to run out of the apartment but was dragged and thrown back into her flat.

The door was slammed and she was dragged by her hair and a demand was made for the money in her wallet.

The court heard she was pinned against sink and digitally, vaginally raped and allegedly punched in the back of the head.

The court heard the woman escaped out a window naked and flagged down a taxi who brought her to a Garda station.

It was alleged that during the incident last year, he arranged to meet another prostitute at her apartment in Dublin city-centre for consensual sex. It was alleged there was a discussion about anal sex without a condom which the woman refused to consent to, Detective Sergeant Donoghue said.

It was alleged that there was consensual sex and but the victim claimed that during sex a condom was removed and she objected.

It was alleged she was anally raped as well as being assaulted. It was also alleged she had her hair pulled and a sum of cash was stolen from her.

The court heard the defendant broke up with his partner after the allegations came to light.

He was unemployed but had a work history and would be able to get employment, his solicitor had said.

The bail terms stated he could be released in his bond of €200 but it also required the approval of a €10,000 surety.

He must be contactable by mobile phone, reside at an address to be approved by gardai, obey an 11.30 to 6am curfew, sign on twice daily at a Garda station and not use or interact with any escort website or agency.

Online Editors