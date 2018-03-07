Man (31) charged in relation to murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House

Martin Aylmer (31), of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 was charged today at the three-judge, non-jury court with participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organization or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Michael Barr at the Sunset House, Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 on April 25th 2016.

He was also charged with participating in or contributing to activity being reckless as to whether said participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of the murder of Mr Barr.