Man (31) charged in fatal Bray Boxing Club shooting

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of innocent grandfather Bobby Messett.

The man was remanded in custody after being charged at a late night sitting of Bray District Court on Tuesday.

He was arrested last Thursday by Gardai investigating the murder of Mr Messett, who was shot dead when a gunman stormed boxing coach Pete Taylor’s gym at Bray Boxing Club on June 5.

He has been about to start an early morning fitness session at the time.

Taylor, the father of Olympic gold medallist Katie, was wounded in the arm and chest during the early-morning incident.

A third man, Ian Britton, was shot in the legs during the shooting.

Gardai confirmed in a statement that a woman in her 20s, who was arrested in connection in the murder was released without charge yesterday.

Mr Messett joined Bray Boxing Club, also known as Taylor Made Boxing Gym, in 2010 and was a close friend of coach Taylor who spoke of his devastation following his death.

Online Editors