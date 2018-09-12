Man (31) charged in connection with Bray boxing club murder

A 31-YEAR-OLD Dublin man was charged last night with the murder of innocent grandfather Bobby Messett.

Gerard Cervi, of no fixed abode but originally from the East Wall area of the north inner city, was remanded in

custody after being charged at a late night sitting of Bray District Court.

He will appear again before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

Gerard Cervi

Cervi was arrested last Thursday by gardai investigating the murder of Mr Messett (50), who was shot dead when a gunman stormed boxing coach Pete Taylor’s gym at Bray Boxing Club on June 5.

He had been about to start an early morning fitness session.

DEVASTATION

Taylor, the father of Olympic gold medallist Katie, was wounded in the arm and chest during the early-morning incident.

A third man, Ian Britton, was shot in the legs.

During the court sitting last night, Cervi was granted free legal aid.

Gardai confirmed in a statement that a woman in her 20s who was arrested in connection with the murder was released without charge yesterday.

Mr Messett joined Bray Boxing Club, also known as Taylor Made Boxing Gym, in 2010 and was a close friend of coach Taylor, who spoke of his devastation following his death.

“Words will never explain my excruciating anguish and devastation at the horrific, senseless attack at Bray Boxing Club,” he said in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Bobby was my close friend, training partner and sparring mate. I am utterly heartbroken that he is gone.”

Devastated friends also paid tribute to Mr Messett following the news of the innocent grandfather’s death, saying they were “proud” to have had him as a friend.

Taylor spent a number of days being treated in hospital after sustaining serious injuries during the shooting at the club.

Last month, his partner Karen Brown said on social media that the couple were relocating abroad after a “turbulent summer”.

Taking to Instagram, she said the pair are embarking on a “different journey to a final destination that we will call home”.

