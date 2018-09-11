News Courts

Man (30s) charged in fatal Bray Boxing Club shooting

Bray Boxing Club, where the shooting took place on June 5. Picture: Collins
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A man in his 30s has been charged with the murder of Bobby Messitt in Bray Boxing Club on 5 June this year.

The man appeared at a special sitting of Bray District Court tonight.

A woman in her 20s arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident has been released without charge.

