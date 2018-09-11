-
Man (30s) charged in fatal Bray Boxing Club shooting
A man in his 30s has been charged with the murder of Bobby Messitt in Bray Boxing Club on 5 June this year.
The man appeared at a special sitting of Bray District Court tonight.
A woman in her 20s arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident has been released without charge.
