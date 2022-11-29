| 7.5°C Dublin

latest Man (30s) arrested as part of human trafficking investigation is due in court

The 30-year-old was arrested in Co Galway on Monday.

Neasa Cumiskey

A man will appear in court this morning in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

He was arrested in Co Galway on Monday, 28 November as part of an ongoing probe into human trafficking and related criminal activity.

