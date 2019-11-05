Man (30s) appears in court charged in connection with murder of a father of one in Cork

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the murder of a father of one who died in his home after sustaining serious head injuries in Skibbereen, West Cork.

Thomas Fitchett (32) - of The Moorings in Skibbereen - appeared before Clonakilty District Court today. He was charged with the offence of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of another for the murder of 51 year old Jonathan Ustic on September 24, 2017.

The charge - which is contrary to Section 7(2) of the Criminal Justice Act 1997 - states that Mr Fitchett impeded the apprehension of another person not before the courts for Mr Ustic’s murder.

Mr Ustic (51) died from head injuries in his rented home on High Street in Skibbereen.

Det Garda Daniel Lordan gave evidence of charging Mr Fitchett with an offence of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of another for the murder of Mr Ustic.

He said that Mr Fitchett made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

Sgt Paul Kelly said that the DPP Prosecution had directed that Mr Fitchett should be tried on indictment on the impeding charge at the Central Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor Eamon Fleming said that he planned to apply for bail for his client at the High Court later this week.

Judge James McNulty remanded the accused in custody to appear again at Skibbereen District Court on November 12.

Free legal aid was granted in the case as Mr Fitchitt is in receipt of a government jobs subsidy.

Mr Ustic was from Cornwall in the UK and moved to Ireland in 2005. He was well known in the local community.

