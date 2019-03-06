Man (30) who attempted to set unmarked garda patrol car on fire avoids jail

A man whose attempt to set an unmarked garda patrol car on fire may have been “a cry for help” has avoided a jail term.

Gavin O'Donovan (30) was seen by gardaí putting blue “industrial” tissue paper which he had soaked with diesel fuel into the exhaust of the car parked outside Rathmines garda station.

He was arrested and found to have a lighter and matches on him. He later told gardaí he had drunk 12 cans of lager and some vodka and was feeling suicidal and was worried for himself.

Garda Niall Freaney agreed with Rory Mulvany BL, defending, that O'Donovan has an incomplete memory of his actions on the night and was “not in his right mind”.

Judge Cormac Quinn said that while the diesel would not have lit up, his “intentions were nevertheless clear”.

O'Donovan of Mount Tallant Avenue, Harolds Cross, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to attempted arson on the Rathgar Road, Dublin on November 9, 2018.

Judge Quinn suspended a two year prison term on condition he keep the peace for that period. The judge noted that O'Donovan had taken steps to address his cocaine and alcohol addiction and was ashamed of his actions on the night.

He said there was nobody else around the car and noted that Gda Freaney agreed with the defence suggestion that O'Donovan's actions may have been “a cry for help”.

Gda Freaney said he knew O'Donovan from the area and knew he had had a drinking problem for the last decade. He said his previous convictions all stem from alcohol abuse and do not include any previous for arson.

On the night of the offence O'Donovan told gardaí he had no grievance against gardaí at Rathmines station but had a grievance against another garda at another station.

Earlier on the night O'Donovan had been stopped by staff at a Topaz garage as he tried to fill a paper cup from the fuel pump. He only managed to get around €1 worth of diesel before staff disengaged the pumps.

Mr Mulvany said his client was remorseful and ashamed of his actions.

Online Editors